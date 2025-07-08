Amalgamated Bank Has $1.50 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

