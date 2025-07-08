Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

FMC Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of FMC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. FMC Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.