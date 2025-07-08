Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ameren worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

