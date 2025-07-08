American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1,462.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1%

AWK stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

