Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $104,720,878. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

