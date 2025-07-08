Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 5th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles and related components or services. Investors in automotive stocks gain exposure to the financial performance of carmakers, parts suppliers, tire manufacturers, dealership networks, and emerging mobility technology firms. Movement in these stocks often reflects broader trends in consumer demand, raw material costs, regulatory shifts, and technological innovation within the transportation sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,139,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.92. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.49. 7,779,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,449,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $237.58.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,247,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335,060. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $137.13.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $271.58. 5,031,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.78.

