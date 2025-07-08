Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) versus WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Financial Contrast

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WESCO International and Avnet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International $21.82 billion 0.43 $717.60 million $13.22 14.38 Avnet $23.76 billion 0.19 $498.70 million $3.57 15.45

Dividends

WESCO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet. WESCO International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WESCO International pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Avnet pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WESCO International pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WESCO International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Avnet has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WESCO International and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International 0 1 7 1 3.00 Avnet 2 2 0 0 1.50

WESCO International presently has a consensus target price of $212.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Avnet has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.14%. Given WESCO International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WESCO International is more favorable than Avnet.

Risk & Volatility

WESCO International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of WESCO International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WESCO International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WESCO International and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International 3.30% 13.40% 4.37% Avnet 1.43% 6.96% 2.83%

Summary

WESCO International beats Avnet on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides embedded solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays; and develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

