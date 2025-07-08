Barry P. Flannelly Sells 10,903 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Incyte Price Performance
NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
