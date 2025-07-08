Barry P. Flannelly Sells 10,903 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Incyte by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 556,218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 474.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

