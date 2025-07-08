BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.