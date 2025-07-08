Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – July 5th

Get alerts:

IREN, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Cleanspark, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or balance sheet is tied to Bitcoin—either through mining operations, holding significant Bitcoin reserves, or providing related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements via traditional stock markets. As a result, the performance of Bitcoin stocks often correlates closely with the cryptocurrency’s own market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $16.89. 42,840,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,642,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 32,142,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,162,209. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,630,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.57.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 49,906,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.72.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 53,225,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,910,768. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. TeraWulf has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.30.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,908,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,974,749. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 13,347,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 6.71.

