Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $3,723,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,844.24. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $1,462,865.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,483.27. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,522 shares of company stock valued at $41,300,238. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

