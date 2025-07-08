Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BST opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

