Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Chewy by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Chewy stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

