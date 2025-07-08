City Center Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $46,868,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,555.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,055,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AAPL opened at $209.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.