Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 23.4%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.88. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.