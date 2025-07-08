Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CBSH opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

