Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 111.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Concentrix by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the sale, the director owned 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,503. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

