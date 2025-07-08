Contrasting Performant Healthcare (PHLT) & Its Competitors

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Performant Healthcare to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performant Healthcare and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare $122.98 million -$9.90 million -52.50 Performant Healthcare Competitors $9.22 billion $234.98 million 1.79

Performant Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare. Performant Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare 0 0 0 1 4.00 Performant Healthcare Competitors 420 2241 4803 152 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Performant Healthcare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 434.45%. Given Performant Healthcare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare -4.62% -6.68% -4.96% Performant Healthcare Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Healthcare has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Performant Healthcare peers beat Performant Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Performant Healthcare Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

