CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1,505.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $465,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $390,755,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after buying an additional 1,267,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 281.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
