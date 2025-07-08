Critical Review: Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) vs. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Andersons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Andersons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andersons and Cal-Maine Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $11.20 billion 0.11 $114.01 million $3.17 11.83 Cal-Maine Foods $2.33 billion 2.13 $277.89 million $20.23 5.00

Cal-Maine Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andersons. Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cal-Maine Foods pays an annual dividend of $13.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Andersons pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cal-Maine Foods pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Andersons has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 0.97% 7.35% 3.14% Cal-Maine Foods 26.08% 48.72% 39.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Andersons and Cal-Maine Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cal-Maine Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67

Andersons presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.95%. Given Andersons’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Andersons is more favorable than Cal-Maine Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Andersons has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andersons beats Cal-Maine Foods on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company’s Nutrient & Industrial segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products, as well as turf fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed, and pest control products; dry and liquid agricultural nutrients, pelleted lime, gypsum, and soil amendments; and micronutrients, as well as industrial products comprising nitrogen reagents, calcium nitrate, deicers, and dust abatement products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

