Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1%

CCI opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

