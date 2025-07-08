Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – July 5th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from digital currencies and blockchain technology. This category typically includes crypto exchanges, mining operators, software developers building blockchain applications, and firms holding digital assets on their balance sheets. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without needing to own coins or tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.13. 56,373,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,450,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 3,814,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,439. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,545. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

