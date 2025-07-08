D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,641 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

