D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,658 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after buying an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

