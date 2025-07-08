D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,384 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

