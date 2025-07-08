D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.05.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

