D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,658 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $229.35.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.