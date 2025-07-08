D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 248.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $585,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

