D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 118,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 192,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $127.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

