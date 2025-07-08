D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,423 Shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ceva were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ceva alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceva by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ceva during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ceva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ceva during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ceva during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Ceva Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $525.54 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.26. Ceva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceva had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ceva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

Ceva Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.