DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 513 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,826,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

COO stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

