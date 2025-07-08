DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 20 Shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 3,662.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,773,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $913.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Holdings Company has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $1,015.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $950.80 and its 200-day moving average is $932.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.05%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

