DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

