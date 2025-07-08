DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 50 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of URI opened at $783.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $709.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.