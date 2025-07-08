Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,577,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DAL opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

