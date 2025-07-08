Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $64,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

