Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

