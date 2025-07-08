Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

