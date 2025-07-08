Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

