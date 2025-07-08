Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – July 5th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Lucid Group, and Enphase Energy are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and support of electric transportation. This includes pure-play EV automakers, battery producers, charging-infrastructure operators, and component or software suppliers. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to the global shift away from internal-combustion engines toward electrified mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,042,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 211,394,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,058,531. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

ENPH traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 7,032,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,120. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

