Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.