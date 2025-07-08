EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1,466.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1,343.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in EQT by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

