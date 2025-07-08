Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,550,000 after purchasing an additional 517,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,474,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

