Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

