Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1,448.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 82,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.