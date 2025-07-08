First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.