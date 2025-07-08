First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,429.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 880,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 232,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,956.22. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

