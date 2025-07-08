First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Stride by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 401,838 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $162.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

