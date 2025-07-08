First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 171.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Brunswick by 695.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.