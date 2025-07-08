First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $83,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,496.50. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,044. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $176.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

